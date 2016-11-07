BEAUMONT — Another cool morning is forecast across SE Texas Friday with a warmer, mainly dry weekend forecast ahead of Monday’s cold front…

A light jacket may be necessary for some Friday Morning with lows in the middle/upper 50’s Lakes to upper 50’s/lower 60’s Triangle. However, it’ll warm up to near 80 during the afternoon.

Saturday looks great with warm, dry weather conditions however, increasing cloudiness is forecast Sunday as weakening Pacific Storm moves across North Texas.

Monday Afternoon, another cold front will arrive in SE Texas with moderate rain chances.

Much cooler weather is forecast Tuesday through next Thursday with lows in the 50’s and highs in the 70’s. Scattered showers and abundant cloudiness will plague our area next week.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low near: 59° Beaumont, 58° Orange and 60° at Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear, cool. Low near: 57°. Winds: North to East 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High near: 81° Beaumont, 80° Orange and 82° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High near: 79°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/13): Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 64°. High near: 83°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.

Sunday(10/14): Partly cloudy, higher humidity. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 5-12 mph.

Monday(10/15): Partly sunny, 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 84°. Winds: East becoming Northwest 3-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/16) Cloudy, cooler and breezy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 59°. High near: 69°. Winds: North 8-18 mph.

Wednesday(10/17): Cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 72°. Winds: North 8-15 mph.

Thursday(10/18): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 75°. Winds: Northeast to Northeast 5-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT