BEAUMONT — Outstanding weather is forecast Friday right on through the weekend with low humidity, cool mornings and sunny, dry afternoons…

Tonight, cloudiness will decrease across the area with jacket weather in the morning. Super weather conditions are forecast Friday with mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity.

The weekend is literally a work of art! Sunny skies are forecast with cool mornings – in the 50’s and sunny afternoon – highs in the lower 80’s. Humidity levels will be low making it quite comfortable.

The only real change to our extended forecast is the front that was forecast Sunday Night will not make it. Instead a slow moistening and warming trend will continue through Wednesday. Wednesday looks wet and especially Wednesday Night as a cold front drives through the area.

Cooler, dry weather is then expected next Thursday.

Triangle Tonight: Clearing by morning, cooler. Low near: 55° Beaumont, 53° Orange and 54° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest 3-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clearing by morning, cooler. Low near: 53°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Triangle Friday: Mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity. High near: 75° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northwest 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity. High near: 72°. Winds: Northwest 3-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/27) Cool start, then sunny, pleasantly warm with low humidity. Low near: 52°. High near: 81°. Winds: West to Southwest 2-7 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Cool start, then sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 59°. High near: 83°. Winds: West to Southwest 3-8 mph.

Monday(10/29): Cool start, then mostly sunny, warm with low humidity. Low near: 60°. High near: 81°. Winds: West becoming South 2-7 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Cool start, then partly cloudy, warm and dry. Low near: 63°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Wednesday(10/31): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain increasing to a 90% coverage by the evening. Low near: 69°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 4-12 mph.

Thursday(11/01): Chilly start, then sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 50°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northwest becoming North 3-15 mph.

© 2018 KBMT