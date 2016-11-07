BEAUMONT — If you have any plans for the second half of the weekend, you are in business...

Abundant sunshine will continue in Southeast Texas for Sunday as well as most of Monday. As winds start to shift around to come out of the south (or out of the Gulf of Mexico), cloud cover will increase as will humidity for the middle of the work week.

A cold front looks to sweep through Southeast Texas at some point Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This does look like it will be an overnight event more so than that of a daytime thing. While some showers and storms are expected, the anticipation is that there won't be any severe weather.

Upon the cold front moving through, cooler temperatures and more sunshine look to return for Thursday afternoon into the first weekend of November.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows on either side of 60°. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Sunny and spectacular. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Sunny and spectacular. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(10/29): Mostly sunny with above average temperatures. Low near: 63°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Partly sunny with increasing humidity. Low near: 67°. High near: 82°. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain during the PM hours that will result in overnight rain. Low near: 71°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 7-13 mph.

Thursday(11/1): After some early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. Low near: 58°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northwest 7-13 mph.

Friday(11/2): Partly cloudy skies, cooler and lower humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 71°. Winds: West to south 3-9 mph.

Friday(11/3): Partly cloudy skies, cool and comfortable. Low near: 52°. High near: 70°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

© 2018 KBMT