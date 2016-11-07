BEAUMONT — Make some outdoor plans as the forecast is looking great this weekend...

The wet weather has moved out of Southeast Texas for a while. Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures today.

This weekend high pressure overhead will keep the skies clear and afternoon temperatures warm. Both Saturday and Sunday we will see cool starts in the 50's.

Next week mostly sunny and dry conditions through Tuesday. A cold front pushes into the area on Wednesday(Halloween) and brings some rain for Wednesday evening. The rain should clear out of the area by Thursday afternoon.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, warm with lower humidity. Highs in the lower to middle 70's. Winds: Northwest 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(10/27) Cool start, then sunny, pleasantly warm with low humidity. Low near: 53°. High near: 80°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Cool start, then sunny and warmer. Low near: 59°. High near: 83°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/29): Mostly sunny, warm with low humidity. Low near: 60°. High near: 81°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Partly cloudy, warm and dry. Low near: 63°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/31): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain by the evening. Low near: 68°. High near: 82°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Thursday(11/01): A few early showers then partly cloudy. Low near: 54°. High near: 71°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

