BEAUMONT — Sunny on Sunday and then an active weather pattern next week....

Saturday's cold front has opened the door for high pressure and a sunny forecast for Sunday. Monday won't be sunny but mostly dry as we wait for a series of weather makers to pass through the area. Tuesday morning with have a chance for a few showers. Also a front coming through Wednesday into early Thursday with bring rain and thunderstorms. A drier pattern looks like it will set up starting Friday and lasting through early next week.

Triangle Tonight: Decreasing clouds and turning cool. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Decreasing clouds and turning cool. Lows in the middle 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Sunny skies and breezy. Highs in the lower 70's Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Sunny skies and breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: Northeast 5-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(10/21) Increasing clouds with a slight chance for showers late. Low near: 53°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(10/22): 40% coverage of morning showers becoming partly sunny, warmer. Low near: 56°. High near: 70°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(10/23): Turning cloudy with a 60% coverage of thunderstorms late. Low near: 58°. High near: 72°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday(10/24): 40% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low near: 60°. High near: 74°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Friday(10/25): Partly sunny, cooler with a 20% coverage of light rain showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 69°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/26): Partly cloudy and warm. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

