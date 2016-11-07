BEAUMONT — Another cool day with warmer and wetter weather by the end of the week.....

Plenty of sunshine today but temperatures stay below normal near 60 degrees for this afternoon.

Warmer and still dry on Wednesday with highs close to 70.

Starting Thursday, rain chances are back in the forecast. A few isolated showers on Thursday as temperatures top out in the middle 70's. Friday will be the best bet for catching a few showers. Rain coverage will be near 50%.

This weekend rain chances remain at low levels with temperatures in the middle 70's. Monday of next week the forecast will be more of the same. Warm temperatures with a small chance for a few showers.

Triangle Today: Sunny and cool. Highs near 60°. Winds: North to South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50's. Winds: North to South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the lower 40's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday (11/28): Partly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Low near: 42°. High near: 69°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies with isolated showers possible. Low near: 58°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 64°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Partly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 75°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: Southeast 5-10.

Monday (12/3): Mostly cloudy with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 74°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT