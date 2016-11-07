BEAUMONT — Rain chances low today and for the holiday on Thursday....

Sunny and mild today with highs in the lower 60's. Wednesday will start off dry with a few scattered showers forming by late in the day. The rain should be long gone by Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving will be mild with temperatures in the 60's. Friday more scattered rain will develop late then turning dry for Saturday. A few more showers will pop up on Sunday before dry weather sets in for next week.

Triangle Today: Becoming sunny and mild. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Becoming sunny and mild. High temperatures around 60. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Clear and chilly. Temperatures in the lower 40's. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Clear and cold. Temperatures in the upper 30's. Winds: Northeast 4-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(11/21): Increasing clouds through the day with an 40% coverage of PM rain. Low near: 42°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Starting off mostly cloudy, but becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Low near: 46°. High near: 63°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(11/23): Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of rain/storms. Low near: 50°. High near: 68°. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Saturday(11/24): Becoming partly sunny and warm. Low near: 56°. High near: 71°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/25): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 69°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Monday(11/26): Mostly sunny and cooler. Low near: 43°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

