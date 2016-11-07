BEAUMONT — Summer-like temperatures will persist across SE Texas through Friday, however higher rain chances this weekend may provide some cooling…

Temperatures tonight will once again run about 10 degrees above normal…lower/middle 70’s with afternoon highs in the upper 80’s to 90 which is 5 degrees above normal. More of the same can be expected Friday, however rain chances increase to a 30% coverage.

Higher rain chances are forecast this weekend. We are not expecting rain from sunrise to sunset. The most likely time period both days will be late morning through at least mid-afternoon.

A break is possible Monday with higher temperatures.

However, a surge of gulf moisture will move into the area Tuesday and Wednesday with higher rain chances returning to SE Texas.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast to East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 10% coverage of evening showers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 71°. Winds: South to East 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with 20% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 89° Beaumont, 88° Orange and 89° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 90°. Winds: East becoming South 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(10/05): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Saturday(10/06): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of mainly afternoon/evening rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

Sunday(10/07): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: East-Southeast 4-10 mph.

Monday(10/08): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/09): Becoming mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(10/10) Cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 85°. Winds: Southeast becoming East 4-10 mph.

