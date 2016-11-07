BEAUMONT — Unseasonably warm weather is forecast across SE Texas through the end of the week with wet weather returning over the weekend…

Tonight, patchy fog is possible across SE Texas with unseasonably warm low temperatures – in the lower/middle 70’s which is 10 degrees above normal. Wednesday, we’ll see highs near 90 which is about 5 degrees above normal with minimal rain.

The summer-like weather will persist through Friday thanks to weakening middle/upper-level high pressure. Rain chances rise to a 20-30% coverage with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Higher rain chances return to SE Texas over the weekend. Rain is not expected from sunrise to sunset, rather late morning through the midafternoon hours both days. Afternoon high temperatures will be near normal, but cooler due to cloudiness and rainfall.

And just like that, summer returns early next week as the weekend ends.

Triangle Tonight: 20% coverage of evening showers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 74° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast to East 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Lakes Area Tonight: 10% coverage of evening showers becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy morning fog. Low near: 71°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with 20% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 90° Beaumont, 89° Orange and 90° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of showers/thundershowers. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/04) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Friday(10/05): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

Saturday(10/06): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-12 mph.

Sunday(10/07): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Monday(10/08): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(10/09): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 88°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.

