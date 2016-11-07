Over the past week or so, Southeast Texas has gone from a drought to too much rain. It appears that the region will be heading back into a lack of rain as the end of June continues.



Rain chances look to stay quite minimal over the next seven days. The typical hot and humid days that we've been accustomed to in Southeast Texas look to dominate the weather pattern to wrap-up the sixth month of the year.



For June, it appears that the 2018 edition of this month will go down as the 3rd wettest on record (which date back over 100 years!)

Triangle Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of shower/thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of shower/thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. High near: 91°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/25): Mostly sunny, hot, humid. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Thursday(6/28): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

