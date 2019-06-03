The short term forecast features warm and muggy weather, but an incoming cold front will result in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

As southerly winds continue to keep Southeast Texas warm and muggy, cloud cover will continue to limit the amount of sunshine that we will see. A cold front that has the opportunity to bring some thunderstorms on Wednesday will bring a high coverage of rain, but cooler temperatures are expected to follow for Thursday night into Friday morning. The thunderstorms with that cold front have warranted a marginal risk for severe weather. This means that there is a 5% chance to see severe weather on Wednesday.

Rain chances look to generally go down as the weekend approaches, but the chance of an isolated shower will linger for Friday. With that said, the bigger thing that you will notice is the cooler and less humid air that will return.

Lower rain chances can be expected in SETX for the weekend, as well as early next week.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy skies, warm and humid with patchy fog and an isolated shower possible. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy and humid with patchy fog possible as well as a possible isolated shower. Lows on either side of 60°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Cloudy, warm and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Cloudy, warm and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: Southeast 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday (3/13): Cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80% coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid and a 50% coverage of morning showers. Low near: 68°. High near: 79°. Winds: South to Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15): Cooler temperatures with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: North 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Decreasing clouds and cool. Low near: 49°. High near: 67°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Partly sunny and cool. Low near: 47°. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low near: 48°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.