BEAUMONT — It's going to be a chilly night for Southeast Texas as Tuesday morning comes about.....

Low temperatures in the Lakes Region will bottom out near the freezing mark (and a few towns/cities might get cooler than that), but I don't think it will be cold enough for a long enough period of time to cause damage. Within the Golden Triangle, temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 30s. A cold night? Yes. Record breaking? No way! The record low is 29° set back in 1975.

Expect cool temperatures to last into the afternoon hours on Tuesday, with highs struggling to reach 60°. After Tuesday, temperatures will return to average and eventually above average values.

For rain chances, expect dry conditions until Thursday evening, in which an isolated shower is possible. The better chance of rain comes Friday afternoon/evening into Saturday morning, as a cold front will look to sweep through SETX. This won't change our temperatures all that drastically, but I wouldn't be surprised if we get a downpour of rain at some point within that time frame.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, but as Monday rolls around, a few showers are possible.

Triangle Tonight: A few clouds and cold. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: North 5 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cold and mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds: North 5 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Winds: North to South 5 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Cool temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: North to South 5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday (11/28): Partly sunny with warmer temperatures. Low near: 48°. High near: 67°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies with isolated showers possible. Low near: 61°. High near: 76°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Friday (11/30): Partly sunny skies and a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 65°. High near: 78°. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

Saturday (12/1): Decreasing clouds with a 30% coverage of AM showers/storms. Low near: 66°. High near: 76°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Sunday (12/2): Partly cloudy and warm. Low near: 54°. High near: 70°. Winds: Light & variable.

Monday (12/3): Partly sunny skies. Low near: 66°. High near: 77°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT