Rain chances will finally return to the picture for Southeast Texas. With that said, this isn't a spring or fall like pattern where we have the potential of having rain throughout the day, but the chance of seeing scattered rain/storms will be higher than that of the past week (not that it could be much lower!).

Temperatures through the week will remain above average for both highs and lows, so be prepared to keep that air conditioner going, and take it slow if you plan on being outside for most of the day.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(5/21): Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(5/22): Partly cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(5/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-11 mph.

Thursday(5/24): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: East 4-10 mph.

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 93°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Saturday(5/26): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 92°. Winds: North 3-9 mph.

