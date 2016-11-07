BEAUMONT — A dry start to the week with rain moving in on Halloween......

No problems weather wise today. Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon. Tuesday will be almost a repeat of today with dry and warm conditions.

Halloween a cold front will be pushing across the area. The hope is that the front will come in late on Wednesday so rain will follow up trick or treating not during trick or treating. Along with the front will be some heavy rain and possible strong thunderstorms.

The second half of the week including the weekend will be dry and cooler. Highs will fall back into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower to middle 80's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60's. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/30): Partly cloudy with increasing humidity. Low near: 68°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Halloween: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of rain during the PM hours that will result in overnight rain/storms. Low near: 72°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Thursday(11/1): A few early morning showers, becoming mostly sunny and cooler during the afternoon. Low near: 58°. High near: 69°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Friday(11/2): Mostly sunny skies and cooler. Low near: 51°. High near: 68°. Winds: North 5-10 mph

Saturday(11/3): Partly cloudy skies and comfortable. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday(11/4): Partly sunny skies with isolated showers. Low near: 57°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT