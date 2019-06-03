A weak front will stall over SE Texas later tonight then stormy weather is in the forecast Wednesday Evening ahead of a cold front/dry weather next weekend.

With the front stalling somewhere over SE Texas tonight, cooler weather is expected mainly in the Lakes Area however, the Triangle will likely stay warm and humid. A slight chance of showers is possible with the front.

Monday, warm, humid weather conditions are forecast for the Triangle with highs near 80. The front is expected to lift back to the north during the afternoon hours in the Lakes with afternoon highs possibly near 70.

Tuesday will be warm, humid and breezy with minimal rain chances.

A big storm system is expected over NW Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday Night/Wednesday. This will generate a squall line in West Texas. As the line moves into SE Texas it will likely weaken due to the lack of instability over our area. Regardless, a windy day is expected with the rain moving into the area after about 3 pm.

Thursday Morning, a cold front will then push through SE Texas with another round of rain.

Friday we may see the sun rise, however a chance of showers is possible during the afternoon hours as the clouds return. Cooler temperatures can be expected.

The upcoming weekend looks cool and dry with abundant sunshine and low humidity with lows in the 40’s and highs in the 60’s.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming cloudy, warm, humid with patchy fog and a 20% coverage of light showers. Low near: 69° in Beaumont, 68° Orange and 70° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, cooler, humid with patchy fog and a 30% coverage of light showers. Low near: 58°. Winds: East becoming Northeast 2-5 mph.

Triangle Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. High near: 80° in Beaumont, near 79° in Orange and near 80° in Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Mostly cloudy, humid, with a 40% coverage of showers. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday (3/12): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, breezy with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 67. High near 78°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 6-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday (3/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80 % coverage of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening. Low near: 68°. High near: 75°. Winds: South 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday (3/14): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, windy with an 80% coverage of mainly morning rain. Low near: 66°. High near: 75°. Winds: South shifting Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday (3/15): AM sun, then increasing afternoon cloudiness with a 30% coverage of showers late, otherwise cooler. Low near: 49°. High near: 62°. Winds: North 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

Saturday (3/16): Mostly sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 47°. High near: 62°. Winds: North to Northeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Mostly sunny, cool with low humidity. Low near: 45°. High near: 62°. Winds: North to Northeast 4-12 mph.