BEAUMONT — Wet weather is forecast across SE Texas through about Saturday, then hotter, drier weather will then return to the area…

With Invest 95 L heading generally towards South Texas Friday well to our south, rain chances will remain fairly high with a 60-70% coverage expected. Of course this will hold down afternoon high temperatures.

Saturday will be a transition day from wet to drier with about a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday through next Wednesday, typical afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are expected due to daytime heating with about a 30% coverage. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the lower 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 40% coverage of rain, otherwise cloudy and humid. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: East becoming Northeast 3-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 40% coverage of rain and thundershowers, otherwise cloudy and humid. Low near: 68°. Winds: East becoming Northeast 2-5 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. High near: 86° Beaumont, 84° Orange and 84° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thundershowers. High near: 88°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(9/14): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/16) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest becoming West 2-5 mph.

Monday(9/17): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northwest becoming Southwest 2-5 mph.

Tuesday(9/18): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms . Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: West becoming South 2-5 mph.

Wednesday(9/19): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: West becoming Northeast 2-5 mph.

