BEAUMONT — A surge of gulf and Pacific moisture will arrive in SE Texas Friday setting the stage for a soggy forecast the next several days…

The moisture will work in conjunction with an upper-level trough of low pressure that will stall over the state through the weekend. Add in a bit of daytime heating and high rain chances should develop Friday, this weekend and through at least the first-half of next week. Locally heavy rainfall is possible with afternoon high temperatures several degrees below normal.

Triangle Tonight: 10% coverage of showers, otherwise mostly clear and humid. Low near: 76° Beaumont, 75° Orange and 76° at Port Arthur. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 10% coverage of evening thundershowers, otherwise mostly clear and humid. Low near: 73°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thundershowers. High near: 88° Beaumont, 87° Orange and 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% coverage of showers and thundershowers. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/22) Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 3-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Monday(9/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast becoming South 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(9/25): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: South-Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Variable becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Variable becoming Southeast 2-5 mph.

© 2018 KBMT