Rain coverage low again today. Highs this afternoon will reach the middle 90's.

This weekend's rain coverage will be near 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday. So outdoor plans should be ok. The main issue to deal with this weekend will be the heat with highs in the 90's.

Next weeks rain coverage will start off around 40% for Monday and then settle in for a 30% coverage the rest of the week. Afternoon highs through next week will stay in the 90's.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/09): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

