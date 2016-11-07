BEAUMONT — Wet weather returns this weekend followed by a return to summer weather conditions next week in SE Texas…

Our latest front has really put a dent on temperatures Thursday Afternoon as the rains moved out. Tonight, temperatures will likely fall into the middle 60’s to near 70 which is still above normal for this time of year.

Friday, slim rain chances are forecast across the area with light showers possible and highs in the lower/middle 80’s.

Unfortunately, the wet weather returns this weekend due to a series of upper-level disturbances embedded in a southwest flow aloft. Afternoon highs may not get out of the lower 80’s.

Next week, upper-level high pressure, currently off the SE U.S. Coast, will build into Texas. This means no cold fronts with highs near 90 and a much drier forecast especially by mid-week.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, humid with a 20% coverage of light rain showers. Low near: 70° Beaumont, 69° Orange and 72° at Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northeast 2-5 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, humid and cool. Low near: 66°. Winds: North to Northeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with and 30% coverage of light rain showers. High near: 85° Beaumont, 84° Orange and 84° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid with a 20% coverage of light rain showers. High near: 84°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/29): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 83°. Winds: Northeast to East 3-8 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 72°. High near: 82°. Winds: East to Southeast 3-8 mph.

Monday(10/01): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(10/02): Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 88°. Winds: East-Southeast 2-7 mph.

Wednesday(10/03): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 90°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.

Thursday(10/04) Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

© 2018 KBMT