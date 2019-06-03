Cool temperatures are forecast across SE Texas to start the seven day forecast off, but a slow warming trend is forecast next week with mainly dry conditions for a change.

Tonight will be a chilly one across SE Texas with a few light showers due to an active subtropical jet stream right over our area. That jet will continue to keep abundant cloudiness over the area Saturday with isolated showers.

By Sunday, a disturbance will turn winds to the west which means the sun returns with warmer, dry weather.

Quiet weather is expected much of next week with lows in the 40’s and highs rising into the lower 70’s Wednesday as we welcome spring.

A cold front Early Thursday will bring sunny skies next Thursday will ensure a dry opening to the South Texas State Fair.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 49° in Beaumont, 47° Orange and 50° at Port Arthur. Winds: North 3-14 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 43°. Winds: North 2-7 mph.

Triangle Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 10% coverage of showers. High near: 60° in Beaumont, near 59° in Orange and near 59° in Port Arthur. Winds: North becoming Northeast 3-12 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Partly sunny, cool. High near: 59°. Winds: North becoming Northeast 3-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday (3/17): Mostly sunny, warmer with low humidity. Low near: 47°. High near: 65°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-10 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly sunny becoming partly sunny, warmer and dry. Low near: 45. High near 68°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 3-15 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny, warmer. Low near: 49°. High near: 70°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 3-12 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Mostly sunny, warmer. Low near: 46°. High near: 72°. Winds: North becoming South 2-7 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Sunny, cooler. Low near: 48°. High near: 68°. Winds: North 3-12 mph.

Friday (3/22): Increasing late afternoon cloudiness with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 46°. High near: 67°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.