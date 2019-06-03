Below average temperatures and rain chances will be within the forecast over the next seven days.

With that said, it does appear that Jefferson and Orange Counties will have the opportunity to see some rain shower activity for both Friday and Saturday. Those days look to have about a 20% coverage of rain within Southeast Texas, and the only other day to have any sort of chance of rain is Tuesday, which yet again, is a 20% coverage.

Temperatures over the next week will generally stay in the 60s and upper 40s for highs and lows. That is just a few degrees below average (which is a 72°/52° split for Friday).

A fair amount of cloud cover also looks to be over Southeast Texas for the next week, but the majority of that cloud cover will be of those that are higher in the sky. Ultimately, that will result in some filtered sunshine.

No severe weather is expected over the next seven days.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy, and breezy with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonable. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonable. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (3/16): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of showers. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday (3/17): Mostly cloudy and cool. Low near: 46°. High near: 67°. Winds: Northeast at around 5 mph.

Monday (3/18): Mostly cloudy and cool. Low near: 46°. High near 68°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (3/19): Partly sunny skies with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 48°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (3/20): Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low near: 45°. High near: 68°. Winds: North at around 5 mph.

Thursday (3/21): Increasing clouds and seasonable. Low near: 49°. High near: 71°. Light and variable winds.