Scattered showers and storms look to be within the forecast over the next seven days, but no one given day looks to be a wash-out.

Temperatures are expected to stay above average over the next week as well, so if you have been enjoying these warm, summer-like days, you are in for a treat!

No severe weather is expected over the next seven days, but stay cool and hydrated from the continued warm weather!

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, and becoming partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, and becoming partly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the middle to upper 60s, with a few lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Triangle Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(6/5): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Wednesday(6/6): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Thursday(6/7): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

