BEAUMONT — Below-normal temperatures are forecast for much of the next seven days in SE Texas with the exception of this weekend.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the weekend before a more stable pattern develops early next week.

An upper-level disturbance, currently moving through SE Texas, will generate scattered light rain showers tonight before moving out prior to sunrise Thursday Morning. Low temperatures tonight will be in the lower/middle 40’s. Thanksgiving Day looks cloudy in the morning with decreasing afternoon cloudiness. It’ll be a cool, dry day.

Friday, another disturbance crosses the area with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected.

The weekend looks mild and dry with variable high cloudiness. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s ahead of Sunday’s cold front.

Behind the front, cool, dry weather conditions are forecast during the first-half next week. Low temperatures will be in the 40’s with highs near 60.

Triangle Tonight: Cloudy, 60% coverage of light rain, chilly. Low near: 45° Beaumont, 43° Orange and 44° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cloudy, 40% coverage of light rain, chilly. Low near: 42°. Winds: Northeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Thanksgiving Thursday: Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry during the afternoon. High near: 63° in Beaumont, High near 62° in Orange and High near 63° in Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Thanksgiving Thursday: Morning cloudiness becoming mostly sunny, cool and dry. High near: 62°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (11/23): Mostly cloudy, 50% coverage of afternoon showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 50°. High near: 67°. Winds: East becoming South 3-8 mph.

Saturday (11/24) Variable high cloudiness, mild and dry. Low near: 51°. High near: 73°. Winds: North becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Sunday (11/25): Variable high cloudiness, mild, dry and breezy. Low near: 61°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southwest shifting Northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 23 mph.

Monday (11/26): Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 58°. Winds: North-Northwest 5-12 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast becoming East 2-7 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Partly sunny becoming mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Low near: 45°. High near: 68°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.

© 2018 KBMT