Scattered showers and storms look to be possible for Wednesday, as a stationary front will move itself out of the region.

While rain chances will start to go down for Thursday and Friday, hot and above average temperatures will be within Southeast Texas through the rest of the work week, into the weekend, and early next week.

Rain chances look to return for the weekend and early next week, as the sea breeze off of the Gulf of Mexico will enhance chances of rain.

Triangle Tonight: 30% coverage of evening showers, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: 30% coverage of evening showers, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Winds: South 3-8 mph.

Triangle Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Variable/Southeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Variable/Southeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/7): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an 10% coverage of showers and storms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/11): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT