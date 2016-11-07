Scattered rain and thunderstorms in Southeast Texas this morning. The rain will be heavy at times producing 1 to 2 inches of rain in spots. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for Jefferson, Orange, and southern Jasper and Newton Counties until early afternoon. Keep an eye on flood prone areas.

After the rain this morning the forecast is finally turning much drier. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the 90's. Sunday through the middle of next week rain coverage will be very low near 20%. Showers each day will be the isolated, heat of the day type, showers. Highs through the middle of next week will reach the lower 90's.

Triangle Today: 60% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms with decreasing afternoon cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: 60% coverage of morning showers and thunderstorms with decreasing afternoon cloudiness. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southwest 2-7 mph.





Extended Forecast

Friday(6/22): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.

Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/26): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/27) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

