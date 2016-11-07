A cold front (that won't do much to our temperatures) will attempt to sweep through Southeast Texas on Sunday.

While this front doesn't look to drastically change our temperatures, scattered showers and storms look to form in the region. The timing of the rain is still in the air, and that will ultimately determined how heavy the rain can possibly fall. The later in the afternoon that front moves through, the better chance there is for stronger (and potentially severe) thunderstorms from daytime heating.

Rain chances look to linger in SETX during the week, as most days look to feature near average chances of precipitation. Temperatures will also look to stay above average for the first full week of June.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Low nears in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s, with a few lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 6-12 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90s. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(6/4) Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/5): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Wednesday(6/6): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Thursday(6/7): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 78°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southwest 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

