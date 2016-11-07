BEAUMONT — Moisture levels will once again surge across SE Texas which will keep SE Texas fairly wet through the next several days…

Monday, we saw a break from the rains as a little drier air mass moved into our area. However, moisture levels will once again climb Tuesday which will help to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms thanks to a bit of daytime heating.

High rain chances return to the area Wednesday as a front stalls to our north and moisture pools ahead of it in our area.

Little change is expected Thursday through Saturday with respectable rain chances of 50-60%.

Sunday and especially Monday, rain chances drop as high pressure aloft begins to move into the area from the east. Also, moisture decreases across SE Texas. This will allow afternoon high temperatures to climb back above normal.

Triangle Tonight: Increasing cloudiness after midnight, 20% coverage of showers towards morning. Low near: 74° Beaumont, 73° Orange and 75° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, humid. Low near: 70°. Winds: Becoming Calm.

Triangle Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 87° Beaumont, 86° Orange and 88° at Port Arthur. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. High near: 88°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/26): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Friday(9/28) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 84°. Winds: East to Southeast 2-7 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thundershowers . Low near: 73°. High near: 87°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

Monday(10/01): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: East becoming Southeast 2-7 mph.

