Scattered showers and thunderstorms start the forecast off Friday and Saturday and then the forecast will transition to a hot, dry pattern.

Sea breezy showers/storms are forecast Friday and Saturday due to abundant gulf moisture over the area and sufficient instability due to daytime heating. Lows will be in the lower 70’s with highs in the lower 90’s.

Alberto is expected to be well to our east this weekend but will drag a drier air mass into our area due to northerly winds cycling around the low.

Hot, dry weather conditions are the forecast Memorial Day through much of next week as upper-level high pressure strengthens over West Texas and into our area. Low temperatures will rise into the middle 70’s with high temperatures rising into the middle 90’s.

Triangle Tonight: 20% evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 71° Beaumont, 69° Orange and 70° at Port Arthur. Winds: Light and Variable becoming Calm.

Lakes Area Tonight: 20% evening showers, then decreasing cloudiness, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 68°. Winds: Light and variable becoming Calm.

Triangle Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High near: 90° at Beaumont, 89° at Orange, 89° at Port Arthur. Winds: Northeast becoming South 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. High near: 89°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 2-5 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 93°. Winds: Northeast becoming Southwest 2-10 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 73°. High near: 95°. Winds: North to Northeast 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 96°. Winds: North becoming Southwest 3-10 mph.

Wednesday(5/30): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: Southwest becoming South 3-10 mph.

Thursday(5/31): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

