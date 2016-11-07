BEAUMONT — Lower rain chances will finally return to Southeast Texas, and by the end of the week, it might even feel a little bit like late summer.

Rain coverages through Wednesday look to be around the 20-30% range, which is less than the region has seen in the past number of days. Temperatures still look to approaching (or even exceed) the 90° mark for highs. Low temperatures will continue to remain above average as well, as instead of being in the middle to lower 60s, middle to lower 70s are likely through Wednesday morning.

A cold front will be moving through Southeast Texas on Wednesday night, and that will help to drop the humidity and dew points a bit. It won't drop our temperatures all that much, as we will likely still even be slightly above average.

The cold front will help push Tropical Storm Michael away from Southeast Texas. This could make landfall as a category 2 hurricane in the Florida Panhandle.

Some good news, though. If you've been waiting for some sunshine, it will be making a return on Thursday, and hang around for Friday and Saturday.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs approaching 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: East 6-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Decreasing clouds humid and warm. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: East 6-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(10/9): Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Wednesday(10/10): After a 20% coverage of showers, decreasing clouds with lower humidity. Low near: 73°. High near: 91°. Winds: North 4-10 mph.

Thursday(10/11): Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Low near: 68°. High near: 87°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Friday(10/12): Partly cloudy with near average temperatures. Low near: 65°. High near: 83°. Winds: Northeast 3-9 mph.

Saturday(10/12): Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low near: 64°. High near: 84°. Winds: Northeast to Southeast 5-11 mph.

Sunday(10/13): Increasing clouds with a 20% coverage of showers. Humidity will be increasing as well to go along with warm temperatures. Low near: 67°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

