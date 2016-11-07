Hot conditions in Southeast Texas and a stationary front will allow for the potential of more late afternoon/evening showers and storms for Monday night and Tuesday night.

Strong to severe storms are possible (but not probable) at this point, but at the least, heavy rain, plentiful lightning and strong winds are the biggest weather elements/factors to keep an eye on.

Rain chances look to linger through the work week into the weekend, but, as a whole, the chance of rain looks to be slightly less through the end of the week into the weekend.

Above average temperatures for both highs and lows will also be in place through the region.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with evening showers/storms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with evening showers/storms possible. Some storms could be strong to severe. Lows from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-11 mph.

Triangle Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: West 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/6): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 95°. Winds: Variable 3-9 mph.

Thursday(6/7): Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an isolated shower possible. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 5-11 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 4-10 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

