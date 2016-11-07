BEAUMONT — Rain is still in the forecast today and tonight...

Take the umbrella again today. Scattered rain across Southeast Texas. Tonight the rain will become more widespread and heavy. We could pick up between one and three inches of rain today through Thursday morning.

The rain should move out by Thursday afternoon. Drier air will move in for the weekend giving us plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70's. Another front will bring a another shot of cool and dry air going into early next week.

Triangle Today: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Rain coverage increasing through the day. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Rain coverage increasing through the day. Highs in the lower to middle 60's. Winds: East 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Cool and rainy. Rain coverage at 80%. Lows near 60. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Cool and rainy. Rain coverage at 80%. Lows in the upper 50's. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(10/25): 20% coverage of morning showers, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low near: 60°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

Friday(10/26): Mostly sunny, warmer with lower humidity. Low near: 54°. High near: 73°. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Saturday(10/27) Sunny and pleasant. Low near: 52°. High near: 77°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Sunday(10/28): Mostly sunny, warm with low humidity. Low near: 59°. High near: 79°. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

Monday(10/29): Sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 55°. High near: 70°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(10/30): Mostly sunny, cooler with low humidity. Low near: 48°. High near: 68°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

