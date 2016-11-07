BEAUMONT — Scattered rain moves through the area today then a dry weekend ahead......

A cold front pushes through Southeast Texas late today. Ahead of the front scattered showers will develop this afternoon. Have your umbrella ready.

This weekend warm and mostly dry. Another cold front will swing through the area late Sunday that will spark off maybe a few showers.

The front will cool temperatures back into the 50's to start next week. The forecast stays pretty dry until late next week.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a 50% coverage of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 60's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Lows in the lower 50's. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Lows near 50. Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (11/24) Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Low near: 53°. High near: 71°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday (11/25): A 20% coverage of showers, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Low near: 59°. High near: 74°. Winds: South to North 10-20 mph.

Monday (11/26): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 42°. High near: 56°. Winds: North 5-12 mph.

Tuesday (11/27): Mostly sunny and cool. Low near: 38°. High near: 59°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (11/28): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low near: 42°. High near: 66°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Thursday (11/29): Partly sunny skies with a 30% coverage of showers/storms. Low near: 53°. High near: 69°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

