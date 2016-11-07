Scattered rain showers and storms look to continue in Southeast Texas for the next seven days.

While the rain doesn't look to be as heavy or widely spread as Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the threat of rain will be there. No severe weather is expected within the seven-day forecast.

If there is a silver lining in the rain, it is that it will limit temperatures from getting too hot during the afternoon hours.

Triangle Tonight: Evening showers, with decreasing overnight clouds. Lows in the middle to lower 70's. Winds: Northeast 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Evening showers, with decreasing overnight clouds. Lows in the middle to upper 60s.. Winds: Northeast 3-9 mph.

Triangle Thursday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Thursday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 91°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southwest 3-8 mph.

Monday(7/9): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northwest 3-8 mph.

Tuesday(7/10): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 78°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southwest 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(7/11): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

