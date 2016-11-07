Like Sunday, the chance of seeing scattered showers will continue through the work week.

For Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, there looks to be about a 20% coverage of rain/storms in Southeast Texas. No severe weather is expected any of these days, and any downpour that you get will only last about half an hour before it moves away.

Rain chances will increase for both Thursday and Friday, but only again, it will not be a complete washout. This will be associated with some moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. As a low pressure system moves into the Gulf, there are some questions as to exactly where it will go. Regardless where it does ultimately go, it doesn't look like it should really be developing into some sort of big time tropical identity (I.E. a hurricane/tropical storm). With that said, somewhere along the Gulf Coast does look like it will get some heavier rain totals. That will ultimately be the thing to keep an eye on, as to where that will go.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Triangle Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Lakes Area Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Winds: South 3-9 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(5/22): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Wednesday(5/23): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 3-9 mph.

Thursday(5/24): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 94°. Winds: East 3-9 mph.

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Saturday(5/26): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 93°. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 94°. Winds: North 6-12 mph.

Forecast by Meteorologist Eric Brill

© 2018 KBMT