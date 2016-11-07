BEAUMONT — Warmer and wetter weather back in Southeast Texas.....

A mild start for your Thursday. Cloudy skies and southerly winds kept temperatures in the 60's this morning. Outdoor plans today could run into a light rain shower so keep the umbrella handy.

Friday we will continue to see more scattered rain. Some of the heavier rain with thunderstorms will come late in the day ahead of a cold front.

This weekend early Saturday will be damp with a few left over showers. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Sunday rain chances will stay fairly low.

Next week a cold front moves through early Monday with a slight chance for rain. Behind the front cooler temperatures move for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy with a 40% coverage of light rain. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, warmer, breezy with a 30% coverage of light rain. Highs in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 40% coverage of light rain. Lows in the middle 60's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of light rain. Lows in the lower 60's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Friday (11/30): Cloudy, 70% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 67°. High near: 77°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Saturday (12/01) Early chance for a few showers then clearing. Low near: 66°. High near: 78°. Winds: West 5-10 mph.

Hanukkah Sunday (12/02): Variable clouds, 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 61°. High near: 70°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Monday (12/03): Mostly sunny, with a slight chance for a shower. Low near: 57°. High near: 71°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday (12/04): Sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 48°. High near: 60°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (12/05): Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Low near: 39°. High near: 57°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

