BEAUMONT — Despite the calendar on the verge of flipping over to December, it surely doesn't feel like it.

Temperatures for overnight lows will be above average for the next few nights. It won't be until a cold front sweeps through the region on Monday night/Tuesday morning that will allow temperatures to fall. With that said, there will be a little bit less humidity around for Sunday, as a cold front that will usher in some drier (but not necessarily cooler) air will move through.

Rain chances look to be the highest for today (Friday) and early on Saturday morning. A marginal (5%) risk of severe weather is possible through early tomorrow morning for most of the region, with the exception being far Northern Newton, Jasper and Tyler Counties. Those areas are within a slight (15% chance) risk of severe weather.

Besides that, expect to see mainly dry weather conditions, with the only exception at this point being along the immediate coastline on Monday morning.

Triangle Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Lakes Area Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 50% coverage of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Plentiful cloud cover, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds: South to Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Plentiful cloud cover, warm and humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Lows in the lower to middle 60s. Winds: South to Southwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday (12/1): After a possible early shower, decreasing clouds, warm and less PM humidity. High near: 77°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Hanukkah Sunday (12/2): Mostly sunny and staying warm. Low near: 55°. High near: 79°. Winds: Southwest to Southeast at around 5 mph.

Monday (12/3): Partly sunny and warm, with a possible isolated shower along the coast during the AM. Low near: 56°. High near: 76°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Tuesday (12/4): Mostly sunny, cooler and dry. Low near: 44°. High near: 58°. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (12/5): Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Low near: 40°. High near: 56°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday (12/6): Increasing clouds, cool and dry. Low near: 40°. High near: 59°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

