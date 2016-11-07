BEAUMONT — The break from the wet weather didn't last long. Scattered showers in the forecast today.

Take your rain gear with more rain headed into Southeast Texas. Rain coverage at 50% or higher each day through the weekend. The will be some sunshine each day between the showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the 80's everyday.

Next week looks like it might be a little drier with rain coverages dropping to near 30% each day.

Triangle Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(9/26): Cloudy, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: Variable 2-5 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/28) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/29): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/30): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers . Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Monday(10/01): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

© 2018 KBMT