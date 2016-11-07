Rain in the forecast today. Today the rain should set up as more scattered showers and storms and not a long line of persistent heavy rain.
Thursday more scattered showers and storms with the total coverage a little less than today.
Friday into the weekend drier air works into Southeast Texas and that should limit rain coverage to only a few isolated showers. Next week rain coverage will stay fairly low for Monday and Tuesday.
Triangle Today: 70% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.
Lakes Area Today: 60% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Highs in the lower 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph..
Triangle Tonight: 50% coverage of rain, heavy at times. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.
Lakes Area Tonight: 40% coverage of rain. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.
Extended Forecast
Thursday(6/21) Cloudy, 50% coverage of rain, heavy a times. Low near: 76°. High near: 85°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Friday(6/22): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.
Saturday(6/23): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph.
Sunday(6/24): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 4-12 mph.
Monday(6/25): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Tuesday(6/26): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.
Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber