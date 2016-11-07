A stalled out front is across Southeast Texas today and will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms. Rain and storm coverage will be near 40%. Wednesday the front will start to lift north but still could fire off a few showers or thunderstorm. Thursday and Friday will be dry but still hot and humid. Rain chances in the forecast for Sunday into Tuesday. Afternoon highs will still be in the 90's.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, with a 40% coverage of showers/storms. Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday(6/6): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(6/7): Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/8): Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/9): Partly sunny, hot and humid, with an 30% coverage of showers and storms. Low near: 75°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/10): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

