Mother nature won't let you put the umbrella away. Scattered showers and storms develop again today here in Southeast Texas.

Rain chances stay in the forecast the next several days. The highest rain coverage will be Thursday through Saturday at 40-50%. Sunday into Monday (Memorial Day) rain coverage will drop off to near 20%.

Highs over the next several days will be in the lower 90's with lows near 70.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90. Winds: Southeast 4-9 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows near 70. Winds: East 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(5/24): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(5/25): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 90°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Saturday(5/26) Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 92°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(5/27): Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 71°. High near: 93°. Winds: Northeast 5-15 mph.

Memorial Day Monday(5/28): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 72°. High near: 93°. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(5/29): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 73°. High near: 92°. Winds: West 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

