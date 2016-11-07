Rain chances will rise through the weekend with a hefty chance on Sunday as gulf moisture surges into SE Texas. Rain chance nose dive during the first-half of next week with highs rising into the middle 90’s. Rain chances then increase late next week as upper-level low pressure sends higher amounts of gulf moisture our way.

Triangle Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, warm and humid with patchy fog. Low near: 73° Beaumont, 71° Orange and 72° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, humid with patchy fog. Low near: 69°. Winds: South becoming Southeast 2-5 mph becoming Calm.

Triangle Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 97-100°. High near: 93° Beaumont, 91° Orange and 93° at Port Arthur. Winds: Southeast becoming South 2-10 mph.

Lakes Area Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, humid with Heat Indices between 97-99°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 2-7 mph.

Extended Forecast

Sunday(6/10): Mostly cloudy, humid with a 60% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 3-14 mph.

Monday(6/11): Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Tuesday(6/12) Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 94°. Winds: South to Southwest 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(6/13): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 95°. Winds: South to Southwest 3-12 mph.

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 92°. Winds: South to Southeast 5-15 mph.

Friday(6/15): Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hot and humid, breezy with a 30% coverage of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 6-18 mph.

Forecast by Chief Meteorologist Patrick Vaughn

