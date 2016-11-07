The forecast not calling for any relief from the heat. We will be riding the heat wave again today with highs in the 90's.

The seven day forecast keeps the heat dome over the area. Highs each afternoon will reach the middle 90's with very little chance for rain. The best time to get out will be the morning hours between 7-9am each day while temperatures are at least warm and not hot. Stay safe in the heat.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Thursday(5/31): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 94°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Friday(6/1) Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(6/2) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 75°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(6/3) Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 76°. High near: 96°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Monday(6/4) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 97°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(6/5) Partly sunny, hot and humid. Low near: 74°. High near: 95°. Winds: South 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

