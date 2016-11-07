A few random showers today, with widespread rain coming on Sunday.

Rain coverage today near 30% with random showers developing. Friday will be a lot like today with only a few showers around.

This weekend rain chances increase to 40% on Saturday and 70 % on Sunday or Father's Day. Indoor plans look like the better choice on Sunday. Also Monday will be wet with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Download the 12Newsnow app and you can track the rain has it moves into the area. Rain chances decrease by the middle of next week

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.





Extended Forecast

Friday(6/15): Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 20% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy and breezy with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 80°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 9-15+ mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

