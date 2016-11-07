BEAUMONT — Sunday won't be nearly as nice as Saturday was due to a cold front.....

I don't expect this cold front to pack nearly the punch of the one that rolled through the region on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. By that, I don't expect as sharp of a temperature drop, nor do I expect anywhere near as much severe weather. With that said, there is a marginal risk of severe weather for Sunday. Think of this as a level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather, and according to the Storm Prediction Center, is only a 5% chance of severe weather. Wednesday night/Thursday morning was an enhanced risk of severe weather, or a 30% chance.

The timing of this rain looks to primarily be during the AM hours, but it could linger into the early PM hours, especially within the Golden Triangle.

After this moves through SETX, rain chances look to stay pretty low (at or below 20%) until Thursday.

Come Thursday night/Friday morning, yet another cold front is going to attempt to move through Southeast Texas. This cold front looks to bring a pretty high coverage of rain/storms to the area (and I think it will be more so on Friday than that of Thursday). Behind this cold front, temperatures look to fall quite a bit during the afternoon hours on Friday, and result in a cool weekend.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, not quite as cool. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: Southeast 7-13 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 100% coverage of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds: South to north 5-11 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 100% coverage of showers and storms that will mainly be during the AM hours. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Winds: South to north 5-11 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(11/05): Partly sunny, warm and breezy with a 10% coverage of showers. Low near: 65°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

Tuesday(11/06): 10% coverage of light showers but becoming mostly sunny during the PM hours. Low near: 66°. High near: 79°. Winds: North to east 4-10 mph.

Wednesday(11/07): Becoming mostly cloudy with a 20% coverage of rain. Low near: 61°. High near: 78°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(11/08): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of rain. Low near: 68°. High near: 83°. Winds: South 6-12 mph.

Friday(11/09): Mostly cloudy skies through the day with a 50% coverage of rain/storms that will mainly be earlier in the day. Breezy with temperatures falling through the afternoon. Low near: 68°. High near: 76°. Winds: South to northwest 14-20 mph.

Saturday(11/09): Mostly sunny skies and quite a bit cooler. Low near: 47°. High near: 61°. Winds: North 10-16 mph.

