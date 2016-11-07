BEAUMONT — The forecast is turning wetter today and for the next several days.

The weather pattern has changed for Southeast Texas. Instead of mostly dry and hot we now change over to a mostly wet forecast. Today rain coverage will be near 60% and it will stay that way through the middle of next week.

We don't expect any flooding rain, but some heavy downpours could cause some localized street flooding from time to time. A little good news with the rain is afternoon highs will stay in the 80's through next week.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% coverage of rain and thundershowers. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(9/22) Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 76°. High near: 84°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/23): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Monday(9/24): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of rain/thundershowers . Low near: 75°. High near: 86°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday(9/25): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 60% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday(9/26): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thundershowers. Low near: 75°. High near: 87°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday(9/27): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 88°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

