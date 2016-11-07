BEAUMONT — Wonderful weather on Saturday looks to continue for most of Sunday before a few showers move in.....

The majority of Sunday will have great weather. If you have any outdoor activities before 6 PM, I expect the weather to be quite nice under partly sunny skies and near average temperatures. As the evening continues onward, rain chances will start to increase a little bit. This looks to be of the light rain variety, and rain chances will stay up for the days leading into Thanksgiving.

Monday and Wednesday will feature relatively high rain chances, as both of those days have a 60% chance of seeing some rain. With that said, I anticipate the wettest span over the next seven days to be from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Of course, many people travel on Wednesday and Thursday, so keep this in mind! Luckily, rain chances look to come down for the PM hours of Thanksgiving day.

Temperatures for highs over the next seven days look to generally stay below average, while low temperatures will be right around (within 5°) of average.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and comfortable. Lows in the middle to lower 50s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Near average temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Lows on either side of 50°.. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Triangle Sunday: Increasing clouds through the day with an evening shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Lakes Area Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a possible shower after the sun sets. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Southeast 4-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Monday(11/19): Plentiful cloud cover, with a 60% coverage of rain/storms. Low near: 56°. High near: 67°. Winds: North 5-11 mph.

Tuesday(11/20): Decreasing clouds through the day with a 20% coverage of rain. Low near: 53°. High near: 68°. Winds: Northeast 6-12 mph.

Wednesday(11/21): Mostly cloudy with an 60% coverage of PM rain/thunderstorms. Low near: 52°. High near: 60°. Winds: Northeast 7-13 mph.

Thanksgiving Thursday(11/22): Mostly cloudy, 30% coverage of AM showers. Low near: 51°. High near: 63°. Winds: Northeast 5-11 mph.

Friday(11/23): Partly sunny with a 20% coverage of showers. Low near: 56°. High near: 68°. Winds: East to south 3-9 mph.

Saturday(11/24): Partly sunny and mild. Low near: 62°. High near: 71°. Winds: Southeast 3-8 mph.

