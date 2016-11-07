Hot and dry to start off the week. Highs today will reach the middle 90's.

Rain back in the forecast starting Tuesday. Late in the day Tuesday scattered rain will develop leading to possible heavy rain early on Wednesday(4th of July). We hope the rain clears out for the Wednesday night Independence Day celebrations.

Thursday through the weekend rain chances stay in the forecast. Each day scattered showers will pop up with a 40-50% coverage. The bulk of the showers will develop during the afternoon.

Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the middle to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(7/3) Mostly cloudy, humid with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Independence Day Wednesday(7/4): Cloudy, humid with a 80% coverage of intervals of locally heavy rainfall. Low near: 74°. High near: 86°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Thursday(7/5): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Friday(7/6): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Saturday(7/7): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 91°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Sunday(7/8): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 90°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber

© 2018 KBMT