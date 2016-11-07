A wet pattern stays over Texas as we watch the Tropics.

Rain chances stay high through Wednesday as a stationary front sits over Southeast Texas. The front will keep a good focus for rain over our area. Make sure you are ready and have your rain gear by your side. Rain chances will drop off to more scattered type of showers later in the week into the weekend.

The Tropics are very active. We will keep our eyes ready for any new developments and pass them along to you. The one area we are watching is a tropical wave moving through the Caribbean. It has a 40% chance for development in the Gulf later this week.

Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 80% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with a 80% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday(9/11): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 83°. Winds: East 3-8 mph.

Wednesday(9/12): Cloudy, warm, humid with a 70% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 85°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Thursday(9/13): Mostly cloudy, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 87°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Friday(9/14): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 89°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday(9/15): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 50% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday(9/16): Partly sunny, warm, humid with a 30% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

