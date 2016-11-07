No surprises in the forecast today. Hot and humid with a chance for a few showers.

The weather pattern over Southeast Texas will be changing this weekend. A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will bring rain coverage up to 50% on Saturday and near 100% for Sunday(Father's Day) into Monday. Rain totals around 2-5 inches possible for the weekend into Monday. Next Tuesday scattered showers will still be hanging around.

Triangle Today: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly sunny, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: South 5-10 mph.





Extended Forecast

Thursday(6/14): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 93°. Winds: South 5-10 mph.

Friday(6/15): Mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 92°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Saturday(6/16): Mostly cloudy with a 50% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 90°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy and breezy with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 74°. High near: 81°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy and breezy with a 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 82°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Cloudy and breezy with a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Forecast by 12News Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

