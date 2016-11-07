Outdoor plans will not be the best this weekend.

Today only a few showers around Southeast Texas before a widespread and heavy rainfall moves into the area over the weekend. Saturday rain coverage bumps up to 40% with scattered showers and storms. Sunday the bulk of the rain moves through the area. Monday will also see a high coverage of rain and storms. Rain totals for the weekend into Monday will be near 2-4 inches. Some spots could get more along the line of 3-5 inches of rain.

Tuesday of next week we will still be dodging a few showers. Rain coverage drops even more by the middle of next week.

Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Lakes Area Today: Partly cloudy, hot, humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Triangle Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the middle 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Lakes Area Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70's. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Extended Forecast

Saturday(6/16): Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 40% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 77°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Sunday(6/17): Cloudy, breezy, humid with a 100% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 76°. High near: 83°. Winds: Southeast 15-25 mph.

Monday(6/18): Cloudy, breezy, humid with an 80% coverage of intervals of heavy rain. Low near: 75°. High near: 80°. Winds: Southeast 10-20 mph.

Tuesday(6/19): Mostly cloudy, hot, humid with a 50% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 89°. Winds: Southeast 5-15 mph.

Wednesday(6/20): Partly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 76°. High near: 91°. Winds: Southeast 5-12 mph.

Thursday(6/21) Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% coverage of showers/thunderstorms. Low near: 75°. High near: 92°. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Forecast by 12news Meteorologist Jeff Gerber

